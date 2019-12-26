Postpone JEE Main 2020: Trade unions to HRD Minister

JEE Main: Over 9 lakh students have applied for the exam JEE Main: Over 9 lakh students have applied for the exam

Central trade unions wrote to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday, urging him to defer the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scheduled on January 8 in view of their planned countrywide strike.

The Joint All India Entrance Examination for admission to engineering and medical courses is scheduled on 6-10 January.

A united platform of 10 central trade unions on September 30 had given a call for a countrywide general strike on January 8 over the government’s alleged failure to respond to demands of workers.

Owing to the proposed strike, there may be a dislocation of normal traffic movement as transport sector employees are also participating in it. The students appearing in the examination on January 8 may face problems in commuting, the CTUs said in a letter to the minister.

“We request you to please intervene in the matter appropriately so that the exam on January 8 is deferred to some other date to ensure that the examinees do not face any problem,” they said.

As per the information given by the NTA to indianexpress.com, this year, 9.3 lakh (9,34,608) candidates have applied for the exam.

JEE Main exam pattern

The number of questions to be asked in the exam has been reduced from 30 to 25 and out of the 25 questions, while 20 will be based on multiple-type questions, a total of 5 questions will be asked in numerical type. There will be equal weightage to mathematics, physics and chemistry. Each question will be for four marks and for objective type questions, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer while for numerical-type questions there will be no negative marking.

Aptitude test will be of 200 marks. In the drawing test for BArch which was 100 marks used to have three questions and will now have only 2 questions.

