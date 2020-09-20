Postpone CAS interviews, keep profs free for exam work: Senate members to SPPU admn

The SPPU administration has arranged for in-person interviews of candidates who qualify for promotion to the post of professor under the CAS. (File)

Senior members of the Senate at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have written to the university administration, criticising its decision to hold interviews for the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for promotion of professors in affiliated colleges, at a time when final term-end exams are approaching.

The SPPU administration has arranged for in-person interviews of candidates who qualify for promotion to the post of professor under the CAS.

In their letter, Senate members have pointed that the university has yet to put out a question bank for students, citing paucity of time and manpower, but it is now preparing for “non-urgent” works like conducting promotion interviews.

Practical exams have started and will go on till September 25, while from October 1 to 30, theory exams for final-year degree students will be conducted in an online-offline manner.

“The CAS is basically for promotion to the post of professor. If from one college, four professors qualify, then not only do they all have to go for the interview, but even the administration staff has to prepare their records and go present it, and even the principal has to go. A panel of subject matter experts has to conduct the interview. In this Covid-19 situation, we don’t think it’s essential to assimilate such a big crowd. Also, irrespective of whether the interview takes place now or two months later, arrears will be given to the candidates, so it’s better to put it off for some time, ” said Shamkant Deshmukh, a senate member.

In their letter, the Senate members also pointed out that professors and teaching staff are busy in preparing question banks for students, which are still pending for many courses, and it is not advisable to divert their attention from this crucial job.

“If interviews are organised at this time, professors, principal and department heads would get engaged in it and there would be negligence of exam work. Also, there is a big health risk in getting candidates of affiliated colleges from three districts to the university premises. Given these circumstances, the interviews should be held after university exams are over,” read the letter.

The letter was signed by the Senate’s senior members and educationists, including Gajanan Ekbote, Shamkant Deshmukh, Sanjay Kharat, Santosh Dhore, Dadabhau Shinalkar and Bhagyashree Manthalkar, among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd