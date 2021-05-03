scorecardresearch
Monday, May 03, 2021
Postpone all offline exams scheduled for this month: Education Ministry to centrally-funded institutions 

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Education has decided to postpone all exams scheduled to held this month but continue with online exams

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2021 4:32:57 pm
Online exams, however, may continue. (File photo)

Education Ministry on Monday asked all centrally-funded education institutions (IITs, NITs, CUs, IIITs etc) to postpone offline exams scheduled this month due to the second wave of the pandemic in the country. Online exams, however, may continue.

Meanwhile, many educational institutes including Delhi University has postponed the final year examination.

Dean Examinations of Delhi University, Diwan Rawat said that the decision was taken following a meeting attended by all deans and chaired by the acting vice-chancellor. He also said that the most immediate factor for the postponement was the large number of COVID cases among the university’s examination branch. The exams will be held in June.

