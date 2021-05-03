Postpone all offline exams scheduled for this month: Education Ministry to centrally-funded institutions 

Education Ministry on Monday asked all centrally-funded education institutions (IITs, NITs, CUs, IIITs etc) to postpone offline exams scheduled this month due to the second wave of the pandemic in the country. Online exams, however, may continue.

Meanwhile, many educational institutes including Delhi University has postponed the final year examination.

Dean Examinations of Delhi University, Diwan Rawat said that the decision was taken following a meeting attended by all deans and chaired by the acting vice-chancellor. He also said that the most immediate factor for the postponement was the large number of COVID cases among the university’s examination branch. The exams will be held in June.