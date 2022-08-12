scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Post pandemic, learning loss among government school students significant: Study

The study by the Azim Premji University was conducted in 41 districts across five states – Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand – and covered 108 teachers and 1,644 students in Classes 2 to 5.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 12, 2022 11:14:44 am
Learning recovery, post pandemic worldIn Karnataka, a total of nine districts and 463 students were assessed and 30 teachers were interviewed and observed. (Representative image. Express File)

A significant percentage of government school students are unable to reach earlier class-level abilities as a result of school closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years, a study by the Azim Premji University titled ‘Teacher Efforts to Support Learning Recovery after School Reopening’ published on Thursday revealed.

The study indicates that although there is a high-engagement effort by committed teachers to help students recover from the learning loss, a significant number of students lacked the learning abilities of the previous two years. Even as students are now in the process of moving to the next class, they are still not proficient in the abilities of their previous two classes because they hardly learnt anything in the past two years, the study has found.

Read |Special textbooks to bridge learning gap developed during Covid-19 pandemic

The study was conducted in 41 districts across Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand and covered 108 teachers and 1,644 students in Classes 2 to 5. In Karnataka, a total of nine districts and 463 students were assessed and 30 teachers were interviewed and observed.

While Karnataka has initiated the learning recovery programme for this academic year, other states have adopted initiatives taken by the Centre, including a 100-day reading campaign and focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy through the FLN Mission, says the study. In fact, most states have reduced the content of textbooks, based on either identification of essential learning outcomes or concepts. The curriculum has been systematically refurbished in a couple of states through prioritising learning outcomes, and a few other states are in the process of doing the same.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...

The study was conducted along the learning loss of previous class abilities related to mathematics and language. Around 70 per cent of Class 3 students and about 61 per cent of Class 5 students were not able to demonstrate specific abilities assessed in language. In fact, less than half of the students across Classes 2, 3, 4, and 5 showed improvement in language. Whereas, 57 per cent of Class 3 students and 54 per cent Class 5 students were not able to demonstrate specific abilities assessed in mathematics.

Also Read |Gujarat University launches course on innovation and design thinking for schoolchildren

The study has found that learning loss comprises both regression or forgetting of what was learnt and the loss of curricular learning that would have happened if schools had remained open.

It highlighted that 89 per cent of teachers were observed helping students return to school and classroom routines by making space for students’ narratives and experiences. Others reported using games and activities through the day, and paying personalised attention to newly enrolled students. Only 38 per cent of teachers were observed to use multiple tools for assessment, including self and peer assessment, in the form of worksheets, group discussions, role play, classwork, home assignments, observations, project work, in oral, written and mixed modes, the study has revealed.

Advertisement

The paper recommends that there is a need for all states across the country to take up systematic efforts to address learning recovery with an approach that must be holistic and long-term that is driven by teachers. It also recommends the curriculum be refurbished, with a systematic prioritisation of learning outcomes and selection of content based on exercises across classes to help acquire foundational abilities necessary for them to achieve the goals of school education.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 10:57:50 am

Most Popular

1

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
Doctor, I have a question

Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Movie Review

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement