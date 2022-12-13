Post NEET counselling, 3,744 PG medical seats remained vacant: Minister

Of 60,202 postgraduate (PG) medical seats available for 2021-2022, as many as 3,744 remained vacant after counselling, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Moreover, of the 92,065 undergraduate seats available in 2021-2022, 197 seats were left vacant for MBBS courses after counselling, the minister said in response to a question.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts NEET UG every year. In 2021, about 15,44,273 students had appeared for the examination while a total of 17,64,571 appeared in 2022.

Mandaviya further said that 1,425 PG seats were left vacant after counselling in 2020-21, while 4,614 seats in 2019-2020. He also said that 273 seats had remained vacant for MBBS in 2019-2020 and 274 in 2018-2019.

Responding to another question raised in Rajya Sabha, Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar said a total of 96,077 MBBS seats are available in the country out of which 51,712 are in Government Medical Colleges and 44365 are in private medical colleges. There are 49,790 PG seats on the National Medical Commission (NMC), of which 30,384 are in government medical colleges and 19,406 are in private medical colleges.

There is also 12,648 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) / Fellowship of National Board (FNB) PG seats out of which 4185 in the government institutions and 8463 are in private institutions. In addition, 1621 PG seats are in the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS).

There is an increase of 67 per cent in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 648 as of now.

There is also an increase of 87 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 96,077 as of now and an increase of 105 per cent in PG seats from 31185 before 2014 to 64059 as of now.