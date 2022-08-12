Punjab post-matric scholarship: Act against institutes withholding degrees of SC students, says CM

Updated: August 12, 2022 9:57:57 am
In a major relief to the students belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) category, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered severe action against educational institutes withholding the degrees of SC students on pretext of post-matric scholarship scheme.
In a statement, Mann also said payment of funds under the post matric scholarship scheme is a matter between the state government and the educational institutions.
The students from the underprivileged and weaker sections of society have nothing to do with this and they should not suffer at any cost, he added.
“Take severest of severe action against educational institutions indulging in such tantrums to ruin the future of SC students and ensure that the degree of not even a single student is withheld by any educational institute” said the chief minister while chairing a meeting of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department.
“It is a cynical move on the part of educational institutions to act in such a shameful manner. It also reflects the myopic mindset of some educational institutions which are trying to create barriers in the way of SC students,” said Mann. Stern action should be taken against erring educational institutes resorting to such tactics, he added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Do you have high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, or, abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Valmiki Samaj calls off Punjab bandh after meeting with minister
Sterling says racist abuse did not cross his mind before Chelsea move
Raju Srivastava remains on life support, daughter says his condition has ‘neither improved nor worsened’ after heart attack
JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay extends deadline to July 12; check eligibility
Urvashi Rautela calls cricketer Rishabh Pant ‘cougar hunter’, reacts to his ‘mera picha chorho behen’ comment
Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex slips nearly 180 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,650-mark
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza are spiralling? How do you know Covid-19 from seasonal flu?
South Korea: Samsung boss receives presidential pardon
Ghaziabad traffic police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day full dress rehearsal
Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC today: Price, system requirements and other details
Why are IIT Bombay students on a hunger strike?