Post Basic BSc nursing 2020 admissions open at IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced admission for Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing programme. To enrol in the batch commencing from January 2020 candidates will have to get through an entrance test scheduled to be held on November 9, across the country.

Candidates interested in the course can apply online at the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in. The applications are on and will conclude on October 10. The course is for three years’ duration which can be extended up to five years.

To complete the course, students will have to earn 108 credits. This course has two major components: theory and practicals. It is divided into 22 courses; 11 theory and 11 practical.

Who can apply?

In-service Nurses, that is Registered Nurses and Registered Midwives (RNRM) having 10+2 with three years, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years experience can apply. Those who have cleared class 10 or equivalent level of education with three years, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years experience can also apply. There is no upper age limit for the course.

Entrance exam

An entrance test will comprise 120 multiple choice questions. Duration of the test will be two and a half hours. It will be conducted in pen and paper mode through OMR sheet. On clearing exam, candidates will be called for counselling.

Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 as fee while filling the form. Those who are selected for admission will have to send a demand draft of Rs 18,000 towards first year admission fees in favour of IGNOU, payable at concerned regional centre.