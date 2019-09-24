Poona Night High and Junior College marks 100 years

The Poona Night High School and Shreemant Dagadushet Halawai Mitra Mandal Trust’s Junior College observed their centenary year celebration on Saturday. The night school, which started under the Saraswati Mandir Sanstha on August 1, 1920, aims to provide education to those students who were from humble backgrounds and did odd jobs during the day.

Vishal Solanki, commissioner, education, Maharashtra, who was the chief guest, praised the achievements of the night school, which have made education accessible to many students.

Avinash Takawale, the principal, said, “Our school never decreased intake of students because we do not discriminate. It does not matter what the student’s age is or what he does in life. We will take him to provide him education for his better future.”

“Night school students are unlike you and me. These children live in slums or in shops where they work. They need a place where a tutor can provide guidance. They need hand-holding and this is where night schools play a big role,” said Professor V V Ambekar, chairman of Saraswati Mandir Sanstha.

The Poona Night School and Junior College is one of the leading night schools in Maharashtra. The school committee members are hopeful to continue their efforts to achieve several endeavours, along with enlightening the minds of students and strengthening their future.