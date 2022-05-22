Pondicherry University to adopt CUET for PG admissions: Check how to apply

The Pondicherry University has announced that the varsity will be adopting Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. Interested candidates will be able to find all details mentioned on the official website of Pondicherry University — pondiuni.edu.in. Those who want to apply for CUET PG, they will have to visit the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

This decision was taken by the Pondicherry University a few days after the UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, announced that admissions to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities will be held through a common entrance test from the upcoming academic year. Registrations for CUET PG 2022 began on May 19 and will conclude on June 18, 2022.

CUET PG 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Registration for CUET(PG)-2022 is Live now’, which is visible on the top scroll. Then, you will be redirected to a new window.

Step 3: Register or sign in using the requested credentials.

Step 4: Fill in all required personal details in the application form. Review the personal details you have entered.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and print the confirmation page for future reference. Then, click on submit and make sure you save that page too.

The Pondicherry University has also adopted CUET UG 2022 for admissions to the five-year integrated PG programmes.

While there is no set exam date for CUET PG 2022 yet, the UGC Chairman did mention that the test will be held in the last week of July this year. Candidates should note that the CUET PG 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.