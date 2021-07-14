Pondicherry University introduces PG course in Andaman & Nicobar islands

The university, established under an Act in 1984, has jurisdiction over the Union Territory of Puducherry and over Andaman and Nicobar islands. (Image : pondiuni.edu.in)

The Pondicherry Central University has introduced an MBA course in management and a PG diploma course in bio-diversity on animal taxonomy on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Tribal students in remote villages of the islands would be benefited by the courses introduced from the 2021-2022 academic year.

A press release from the assistant registrar of the University K Ramesh said on Wednesday that the varsity introduced also an MBA course in management in its study centre in Karaikal.

He said the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Gurmeet Singh released the prospectus for the courses recently.

The university, established under an Act in 1984, has jurisdiction over the Union Territory of Puducherry and over the Andaman and Nicobar islands.