Political leaders to visit Tripura board examination venues as part of special inspection team

Special inspection teams comprising of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) governing body members and political leaders would be holding inspection visits at examination venues of Madhyamik (matriculation) and Higher Secondary (class 12 stage) exams conducted by the state board this year.

Speaking to reporters, TBSE president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha said, “This team will start visiting exam venues from March 5. There will be a few political figures in this team. They can also become aware of the activities of the board.”

He also informed that the Board has done away with inspection teams led by college principals to oversee board examination process and engage district education officials for the job instead. The TBSE Madhyamik exams have begun today.

“We had inspection teams led by principals of 22 government degree colleges of Tripura in addition to the state board’s own teams till last year. But the track record of the last 4-5 years showed that these teams were not effective. They had to be provided vehicles; besides, there was also a communication problem. Only 8-9 teams turned up last year for these inspection visits, that too for 1-2 days. So, we have decided to do away with it and have formed eight visiting teams led by district education officials. These teams would be visiting schools in their respective jurisdiction from this year itself,” he said.

While visiting the exam centers, the TBSE executives met similar teams set-up by the education department’s elementary and higher education directorates.

“We have got information that around 8 teams were formed by the elementary and higher education departments (to oversee exam venues). But we are aggrieved that the government did not communicate their decision to us. They should have informed us about it. However, it is good because more visits mean students will remain more cautious,” Dr. Saha said.

A total of 50,569 examinees appeared for the English exam on the first day of TBSE-conducted Madhyamik examinations today, much higher than 46,633 candidates last year. This includes 39,917 regular candidates, 5,792 continuing, 4,591 compartmental and 268 external candidates spread across 158 examination venues in 77 centers across the state.

Madhyamik examinations of the new pattern and new syllabus are scheduled to be held till March 21 this year. The state education board is also holding the matriculation examinations simultaneously for students appearing for the old pattern and old syllabus. Their exams would be held till March 27. Over 100 candidates are also writing their Madrasa Talim papers, the matriculation equivalent examination, at five centers.

