Pokhriyal’s webinar with teachers deferred to December 22

Pokhriyal's webinar with teachers will now be conducted on December 22

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was scheduled to interact with teachers on today, however, the webinar has been postponed, and will now be held on December 22. Nishank in his tweet informed, “Teachers, I am looking forward to having an insightful interaction with you all on December 22 at 4 PM. Please share your queries/suggestions with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.”

On Wednesday, Nishank announced the dates of the JEE Main exams which will be held in multiple slots from the next year. The exam will be held from February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28.

Teachers, I am looking forward to having an insightful interaction with you all on Dec 22 at 4 PM.

Please share your queries/suggestions with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/VlYIQ5Vcc8 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 17, 2020

Earlier, Pokhriyal had said that the syllabus cut of board exams cannot be ruled out but decisions will be taken only taking a note of the situation. He said it is not mandatory to follow the earlier timetable and the exam schedule can be postponed due to the pandemic.

He also highlighted that since no physical schools have been held so far, there can be an alternative to practical exams if the situation continues. Teachers, parents, students, and other stakeholders can ask questions by writing at #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

