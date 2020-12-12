Pokhriyal to make announcements regarding board exams, calls for live discussions with teachers

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Image source: Twitter/@RPNishank)

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has today invited teachers for a second online interaction of the month. In a recently held live interaction, the minister had announced major changes in the JEE Main including slight relaxation in pattern and holding four attempts of the engineering entrance exam in a year starting February 2021. Now, he is set to talk about the board exams.

In a recent tweet, the official handle of the Ministry of Education revealed, “Teachers, Union Education Minister Shri @DrRPNishank

will be going #live on 17th Dec | 4 PM to discuss upcoming board exams. Venue: His Twitter/FB Pages (Username: @DrRPNishank) Feel free to share your queries/concerns with him using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. (sic)”

In all his interactions, Pokhriyal takes some questions from the stakeholders. In his last live, answering to question raised by a student, he had said that further syllabus cuts of board exams cannot be ruled out but decisions will be taken only when necessary. He had said that it is not mandatory to follow the earlier timetable and exam schedule can be postponed due to the pademic. He also highlighted that since no physical schools have been held so far, there can be an alternative to practical exams if the situation continues.

Now, the interaction will be addressed to teachers and a more detailed discussion on state and central board exams is likely. Teachers, parents, students, and other stakeholders can ask questions by writing at #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

