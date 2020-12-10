Pokhriyal to interact with students LIVE UPDATES: From CBSE to JEE, NEET exam dates, here’s what will be discussed

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will interact live with students at 10 am today. File

Pokhriyal students interaction LIVE UPDATES: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will address all concerns from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams to JEE, NEET dates in a live interaction with students today at 10 am. The interaction was however postponed which was scheduled on December 3, to provide more time to students to share their concerns, queries, and grievances. The students can also share the same at the time of live interaction with the hash tag- #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

The minister in its tweet mentioned, “Dear all, I am excited to interact with you tomorrow at 10 AM on the upcoming competitive and board exams. See you really soon.” Earlier, he tweeted, “students, we know you have tons of questions related to upcoming competitive/board exams! In order to make sure that we cover most of your concerns, we have decided to extend the date of the webinar to Dec 10. Till then keep sharing your concerns using #EducationMinisterGoesLive! (sic).”

Meanwhile, the students appearing for the CBSE class 10, 12 exams are quite anxious to know the schedule. The board earlier stated that the exams will be conducted but in offline mode. It has not mentioned any dates. The students of other board exams, competitive exams are also curious to know about the dates.