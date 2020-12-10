scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Pokhriyal to interact with students LIVE UPDATES: From CBSE to JEE, NEET exam dates, here’s what will be discussed

Pokhriyal students interaction LIVE UPDATES: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will interact with students at 10 am and will address concerns from CBSE to JEE, NEET dates

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 10, 2020 9:41:40 am
Pokhriyal 1200 Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will interact live with students at 10 am today. File

Pokhriyal students interaction LIVE UPDATES: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will address all concerns from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams to JEE, NEET dates in a live interaction with students today at 10 am. The interaction was however postponed which was scheduled on December 3, to provide more time to students to share their concerns, queries, and grievances. The students can also share the same at the time of live interaction with the hash tag- #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

The minister in its tweet mentioned, “Dear all, I am excited to interact with you tomorrow at 10 AM on the upcoming competitive and board exams. See you really soon.” Earlier, he tweeted, “students, we know you have tons of questions related to upcoming competitive/board exams! In order to make sure that we cover most of your concerns, we have decided to extend the date of the webinar to Dec 10. Till then keep sharing your concerns using #EducationMinisterGoesLive! (sic).”

Meanwhile, the students appearing for the CBSE class 10, 12 exams are quite anxious to know the schedule. The board earlier stated that the exams will be conducted but in offline mode. It has not mentioned any dates. The students of other board exams, competitive exams are also curious to know about the dates.

Pokhriyal students interaction LIVE UPDATES: CBSE, JEE, NEET exams update 

09:41 (IST)10 Dec 2020
Pokhriyal's tweet on live interaction
09:26 (IST)10 Dec 2020
Pokhriyal to interact with students shortly

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will interact with students at 10 am today. In the live interaction, the minister will discuss issues from from CBSE board exams to JEE, NEET dates

CBSE 759 Check dates for CBSE board exams. Representational image/ file

Pokhriyal students interaction LIVE UPDATES: Apart from the board exam dates, there has been a constant demand for syllabus cuts as well. Earlier, the minister had said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will decide on the syllabus after assessing the situation with several boards.

