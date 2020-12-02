Pokhriyal to discuss CBSE board exams, JEE, NEET dates on December 10

"In order to make sure that we cover most of your concerns, we have decided to extend the date of the webinar to December 10," Ramesh Pokhriyal said

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will address all concerns regarding board exams and competitive exams in a live interaction on December 10. Earlier, it was decided that he would address students on December 3, however, the minister has given an extension to students to share their concerns, queries, and grievances and decided to postpone the interaction time. Those who have not yet voiced their concerns can do so by tweeting through the hashtag – #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

“Students, we know you have tons of questions related to upcoming competitive/board exams! In order to make sure that we cover most of your concerns, we have decided to extend the date of the webinar to Dec 10. Till then keep sharing your concerns using #EducationMinisterGoesLive! (sic),” the minister wrote in a tweet from his personal handle.

“Dear all, 2020 has been a year of a great many changes like adjusting to #onlineeducation, adapting to #newnormal. Happy to share that I am going live on Dec 10 to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you,” he added in another tweet.

So far, concerns have been raised about the exam date for both boards as well as entrance exams. Further, there has been a demand for syllabus cuts as well. Earlier, the minister had said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will decide on the syllabus after assessing the situation with several boards.

