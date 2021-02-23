Pokhriyal meets heads of centrally-funded educational institutions of Gujarat

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a meeting with heads of centrally-funded educational institutions of Gujarat on Tuesday at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar campus.

During the meeting, Pokhriyal discussed the current innovations, infrastructural facilities, and preparedness of the institutions to implement the New Education Policy (NEP). Guiding the institutions on the key work areas and India’s vision for educational excellence, Pokhriyal said, “We all are working collectively to take our educational institutions to a global level. The vision of NEP is to make India a model for the world in the field of education so that our students don’t go behind obtaining degrees from foreign educational institutions. We also need to prepare our students to be future entrepreneurs, who become job-creators instead of job-seekers.”

The minister emphasised on the need to further strengthen our educational institutions in the field of innovations, technology, research, and development. He added that if the package-oriented mindset is replaced with a patient-oriented mindset, India will reach a pinnacle of research and development very fast.

Heads and officials of centrally-funded educational institutions of Gujarat, including IIT Gandhinagar, IIM Ahmedabad, SVNIT-Surat, IIIT Vadodara, IIIT Surat, NVS RO, and KVS RO, were present during the meeting.