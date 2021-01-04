Pokhriyal lays foundation of School of Engineering, Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Managment at JNU

Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today laid the foundation stone of the Academic Complex for School of Engineering and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The minister laid the foundation virtually. The university aims to complete the building process within 20 months.

“When we decided to start schools, we did not want to repeat what other engineering schools are offering. We benefited from our strength and designed a unique five-year dual degree course. I hope that we will create engineers who are socially aware. For ABV management school as well, we wanted to focus on agricultural management, rural industries, MSMEs, and rural development – as we know that in coming years these are sectors that need to be the factors of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said the vice-chancellor of JNU M Jagdeesh Kumar.

During the live interaction, Pokhriyal said, “The day marks not only the foundation of the new buildings but the foundation of the era of new India.” He added, “JNU has the capability of becoming one of the best higher education institutes in the world. These two institutes will be an aide towards the aim.”

Read | ‘Those speaking of developing quality institutions behind destruction of JNU’

“JNU is taking leadership and working towards implementing the NEP which has been applauded across the globe. Setting up of the new schools is a set to ensure multidisciplinary universities across India as envision by NEP 2020,” said Pokhriyal.

The fresh graduates from these institutes and across India will now not search for jobs but will be in a competition to offer most jobs, said Pokhriyal. Students will now not compete for packages but patents, he added.

Talking about the much-debated topic of imparting education in the regional language, Pokhriyal said, “We aim to strengthen all the languages in our country.” Taking the example of France, Germany etc he asked, these nations are imparting education in regional languages, are they behind any nation? Why are we skeptical of teaching our kids in regional languages?

Read | IITs, IISc start admissions for 500 free online certification courses

On the occasion, Porkhriyal remembered the former prime minister of India, late Atal Bihar Vajpayee after whom the management school has been named. Pokhriyal said that following the vision of Vajpayee, the present government is making efforts to ensure education is accessible to everyone. Thus, the number of undergraduate seats has increased by 56 per cent and postgraduate by 80 per cent in the past few years. He said that the number of IIIT has gone up from nine to 25, the number of IIMs has increased from 13 to 20, and the number of AIIMS has gone up from 7 to 22 over the past decade.

He said also that in the university of social sciences, having schools on engineering and management is aligned with the ideology of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which allows students to enroll in interdisciplinary courses.