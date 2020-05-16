HRD Minister launches series on ‘psycho-social impact of pandemic’, first set of research books on coronavirus

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank e-launches the series (Image Source: Twitter/ RP Nishank) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank e-launches the series (Image Source: Twitter/ RP Nishank)

The Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank e-launched a series of seven books on studies related to coronavirus under the title, ‘Psycho-social Impact of Pandemic and Lockdown and How to Cope’. The books will be available at the National Book Trust (NBT), India.

“I hope that these books serve as guides to the mental wellbeing of people at large,” said Pokhriyal who had recently launched ‘My Book, My Friend’ campaign and motivates students and teachers to take up reading during the lockdown and share their favourite books through social media handles. Several celebrities also joined the digital campaign.

“In my age, I have seen many epidemics and diseases affecting the world, but what we are facing today is challenging because it is affecting the psychology of even those who are not corona-affected. Hence the need for these books is of utmost importance, and they will serve the needs of the readers not only in India but abroad as well,” the minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

This is the first series under which seven books were launched. Seven such series is being compiled under Corona Studies Series by NBT India. Each book is based on research groups led by lead researchers; illustrators have also been roped in for each book.

Books under the current series include – Vulnerable in Autumn: Understanding the Elderly, The Future of Social Distancing: New Cardinals for Children, Adolescents and Youth, The Ordeal of Being Corona Warriors: An Approach to Medical and Essential Service Providers, New Frontiers At Home: An Approach to Women, Mothers and Parents, Conflict: An Approach to the Working Population, Making Sense of It All: Understanding the Concerns of Persons With Disabilities, Alienation And Resilience: Understanding Corona Affected Families.

