Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration window to close today, here’s how to apply

The registration process for the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 will close today. Students, parents, and teachers can register at mygov.in.

This year, there are different themes for students, parents, and teachers. Themes for students include; Exam stress management strategies during Covid-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Self-reliant schools for self-reliant India, clean India, green India, digital collaboration in classrooms, environmental conservation, and climate change resilience. Students of Class 9, 10, 11, and 12 are eligible to register and participate in one of the themes.

Themes for teachers include; The National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat and The Covid-19 pandemic: Opportunities and challenges. Parents can participate in themes like Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao, Local to Global: Vocal for Local, and Lifelong Students’ yearning for learning. Parents and teachers can also participate in one of the themes provided to them.

PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the MyGov website at mygov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022′

Step 3: Click on ‘Participate now’

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for further requirements.

Students who might not have access to the internet or an email ID or phone number will be chosen by the teachers and they can participate in PPC 2022 through teachers. One teacher may log in and enable one or more students by submitting the correct student details and their entries.