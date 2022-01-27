scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Breaking News

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration window to close today, here’s how to apply

The registration process for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will close today. Students, parents, and teachers to register at mygov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: January 27, 2022 12:54:40 pm
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022, PM, Narendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 registration process will close today. File.

The registration process for the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 will close today. Students, parents, and teachers can register at mygov.in.  

This year, there are different themes for students, parents, and teachers. Themes for students include; Exam stress management strategies during Covid-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Self-reliant schools for self-reliant India, clean India, green India, digital collaboration in classrooms, environmental conservation, and climate change resilience. Students of Class 9, 10, 11, and 12 are eligible to register and participate in one of the themes. 

Read |WBJEE JECA 2022 application form released: Five things you need to know while applying

Themes for teachers include; The National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat and The Covid-19 pandemic: Opportunities and challenges. Parents can participate in themes like Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao, Local to Global: Vocal for Local, and Lifelong Students’ yearning for learning. Parents and teachers can also participate in one of the themes provided to them.

PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register 

Step 1: Visit the MyGov website at mygov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022′

Step 3: Click on ‘Participate now’

Step 4: Enter required details 

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for further requirements. 

Also Read |Delhi govt to recommend reopening of schools in DDMA meeting today: Sisodia

Students who might not have access to the internet or an email ID or phone number will be chosen by the teachers and they can participate in PPC 2022 through teachers. One teacher may log in and enable one or more students by submitting the correct student details and their entries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 27: Latest News

Advertisement