Prime Minister Research Fellowship applications open: Check how to apply, eligibility and stipend details

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has invited applications for the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) for the December 2019 cohort. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, dec2019.pmrf.in. The application process will close on October 15.

Selected candidates will get a fellowship of Rs 70,000 per month for the first two years, Rs 75,000 per month for the third year, and Rs 80,000 per month in the fourth and fifth year. Additionally, a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year each will be provided for a period of five years to cover their academic contingency expenses and for foreign/national travel expenses.

The PMRF scheme enables students to study PhD programmes in Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education & Research (IISERs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and NIRF top 100 Central universities. The research, as per MHRD, needs to be in ‘cutting edge science and technology domains, with a focus on national priorities’.

Students who have completed have completed or pursuing the final year of four (or five) year undergraduate or five-year integrated M.Tech or five-year integrated MSc or two-year MSc or five-year undergraduate-postgraduate dual degree programs in science and technology streams with 8 CGPA can apply. Those who have cleared GATE can also apply.

Candidates will have to undergo a written test and interview to be able to eligible for the fellowship. A discussion can also take place. Along with the application, candidates will have to submit their research abstract consisting of research problem and approach.