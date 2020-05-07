Prime Minister Research Fellowship 2020 admission criteria changed to allow more scholars: HRD

PMRF will have two entry criteria (Representational image) PMRF will have two entry criteria (Representational image)

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has made several changes in the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF). The aim is to increase the number of students who pursue research in the prestigious national institutes. The PMRF extends the research facilities of IITs, IISc, IISERs, NITs and central universities to master’s level students from any Indian institute. Now, candidates can apply for the scholarships through two modes — direct and lateral.

In addition to those who have completed MTech degree or are pursuing PhD, candidates who are in the final year of bachelor’s in science and technology stream can also apply for the PMRF. The applicants should have a CGPA of at least 8.0 to be eligible to apply. Those who have scored a score of 650 or above in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) are also eligible to apply.

Those pursuing MTech./MS by research at one of the PMRF-granting institutes with at least CGPA of 8.0 as best of four subjects are also eligible.

Read | No stipend since months, lockdown worsens situation: Research scholars write to PM Modi

Additionally, a lateral mode of entry is also available for those who are already pursuing PhD programs in one of the PMRF granting institutes. This is applicable for students who have been selected through the normal mode of admission ( and not PMRF exam) but have a strong recommendation from the institute based on the merit of their research.

“The metrics on which the candidates will be judged will include (but not restricted to) research exposure, publications, performance in international academic competitions, grades and recommendation letters,” as per the official notice.

Candidate pursuing PhD in one of the PMRF-granting institutions who have completed at most 12 months in the PhD. Candidates who joined the course with a master’s degree should have completed 24 months in the PhD programme. Those who joined the PhD programme with a bachelor’s degree need to likewise complete at least four courses in the PhD programme with CGPA of 8.5 or above, as per the norms.

📢Announcement📢 Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, @HRDMinistry launched PMRF scheme last year. pic.twitter.com/rwAHGP0VqO — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 7, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

PMRF fellowship stipend

Selected candidates will get a fellowship of Rs 70,000 per month for the first two years, Rs 75,000 per month for the third year, and Rs 80,000 per month in the fourth and fifth year. Additionally, a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year each will be provided for a period of five years to cover their academic contingency expenses and for foreign/national travel expenses.

PMRF Institutes

Those who are selected through PMRF get to research in institutes including Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, all the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), all the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), University of Hyderabad, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jamia Millia Islamia, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, and NITs and central universities rank in the top 25 of the NIRF ranking. Earlier, top 100 in NIRF were able to grant these scholarships.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd