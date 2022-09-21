PM YASASVI 2022: Advanced exam city intimation slip released

The National Testing Agency, (NTA) has released an advanced intimation slip of examination city for PM YASASVI. The Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India entrance test will be conducted on September 25. Candidates can check the cities in which their examination would be held at the official website– yet.nta.ac.in

The scholarship is awarded at two levels, for students studying in classes 9 and 11. The candidates are selected based on a test known as the YASASVI entrance test (YET).

PM YASASVI 2022: How to check city intimation slip

Step 1: Go to the official website– yet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the link ‘download city intimation slip’

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: Check the city and download it for future reference

The duration of the exam is three hours. It will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. There will be four subjects on which the students will be assessed, Mathematics comprising 30 questions and 120 marks, Science comprising 20 questions and 80 marks, Social Sciences and General knowledge and awareness comprising 25 questions and 50 marks each. The test will have a total of 100 questions for 400 marks.

The test is an objective type test comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each question will have four possible answer options. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.