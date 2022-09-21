scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

PM YASASVI 2022: Advanced exam city intimation slip released

Candidates can check the cities in which their examination would be held on the official website– yet.nta.ac.in. The duration of the exam is three hours. It will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

PM YASASVIThe test will be conducted on September 25. Express photo by Abhisek Saha/Representative Image

The National Testing Agency, (NTA) has released an advanced intimation slip of examination city for PM YASASVI. The Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India entrance test will be conducted on September 25. Candidates can check the cities in which their examination would be held at the official website– yet.nta.ac.in

Read |IIT Kanpur to offer 10 special scholarships to top 100 JEE Advanced rank holders

The scholarship is awarded at two levels, for students studying in classes 9 and 11. The candidates are selected based on a test known as the YASASVI entrance test (YET).

PM YASASVI 2022: How to check city intimation slip

Step 1: Go to the official website– yet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the link ‘download city intimation slip’

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: Check the city and download it for future reference

The duration of the exam is three hours. It will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. There will be four subjects on which the students will be assessed, Mathematics comprising 30 questions and 120 marks, Science comprising 20 questions and 80 marks, Social Sciences and General knowledge and awareness comprising 25 questions and 50 marks each. The test will have a total of 100 questions for 400 marks.

The test is an objective type test comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each question will have four possible answer options. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 02:01:39 pm
Next Story

ED seeks permission to question accused in Karnataka police sub-inspector recruitment scam

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement