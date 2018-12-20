PM to inaugurate IIT-Bhubaneswar campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar on Monday along with a basket of projects involving a cumulative investment of over Rs 14,523 crore in Odisha, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed. The Prime Minister is to visit Bhubaneswar on December 24, 2018.

“The investment is a continuation of the special focus on the state by the central government under Prime Minister’s vision of Purvodaya which envisions rapid socio-economic development in states like Odisha to unleash their true potential and bring them at par with the most developed states in the country,” he said.

The projects include foundation laying of Paradip- Hyderabad petroleum products pipeline of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) at a cost of Rs 3,800 crore.

A Rs 3,437 crore pipeline from Bokaro to Angul is also planned to connect to the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra lines.

He will also lay foundation stone for construction of permanent campus of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Berhampur (Rs 1,583 crore).

Besides, the prime minister will inaugurate six laning of Chandikhole-Bhadrak section of NH-5 (Rs 1,492 crore), four laning of Cuttack-Angul Section of NH-42 (Rs 1,991 crore), six laning of Bhubaneswar-Puintola section of NH-5 of 132.14 km and an ESIC hospital in Bhubaneswar, among others.

After the inauguration of the projects, Modi is likely to address a public rally in Khordha.