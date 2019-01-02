PM to inaugurate 106th Indian Science Congress tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 106th edition of Indian Science Congress (ISC) 2019 tomorrow on January 3, 2019 at Phagwara, Jalandhar district of Punjab. He will also deliver the inaugural address on this occasion. It will be the fifth Indian Science Congress to be addressed by PM Modi since he assumed office in 2014.

Last year, the 105th ISC was held in the Osmania University after facing students’ protest. This year, the ISC will be held in the Lovely Professional University (LPU). Modi will be ferried in a solar energy powered car which is designed by the varsity students.

The theme for ISC-2019 will be ‘Future India-Science and Technology’ and will be held from January 3-January 7.

Nobel laureates include biochemist Thomas Sudoph, who was awarded in 2013 for his work on vesicle trafficking, Nobel laureate in Chemistry Avram Hershko and, and Frederick Duncan Michael Haldane who was awarded 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics will also attend the event.

At the ISC, Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) awards will be given to Indian scientists. Additionally, awards in different science disciplines will be awarded to young scientists to encourage students to contribute more in STEM. A showcase of technological advancements made in various fields of science will also be displayed at the event.