PM to address IIT-Delhi’s 51st convocation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 51st convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi today. While the convocation ceremony began at 9 am, Modi’s address will start at 11 am. Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will be present and the event.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote last night, “Looking forward to address the Annual Convocation of @iitdelhi at 11 AM tomorrow. Congratulations to all the graduating students and their parents, teachers as well as the support staff on this momentous occasion. India is proud of IIT-Delhi’s rich contributions to our nation. (sic)”

The convocation will be conducted in a hybrid mode with a physical in-person ceremony with limited attendance in the Institute’s Dogra Hall, and an online webcast reaching out to all graduating students, their parents, distinguished alumni, invited guests, and everyone else.

As many as 2019 students will receive their degrees from IIT-Delhi. Of these, 1146 students will get postgraduate degrees, and 298 students will get their PhD degrees. For the golden jubilee ceremony, the institute has launched a new award called the Graduates of Last Decade (GOLD) award for young alumni. Other awards will also be awarded.

Meanwhile, every third PhD candidate graduating from IIT-Delhi this year is a woman, which director V Ramgopal Rao hailed as an important milestone for gender diversity on the campus. In a pre-convocation press conference on Thursday, director Rao stated that every third person among the 298 PhD students graduating this year is a woman.

“This is a very important milestone for us. We are all trying to improve the gender diversity of the campus. In undergraduate classes, the percentage of women students still stands at 15-16 per cent, but above that, in the postgraduate and especially the PhD level, we are seeing a better proportion,” he said.

