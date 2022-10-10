scorecardresearch
PM National Laptop Scheme declared fake by PIB Fact-check

The website - pmssgovt.online claims that the scheme is applicable to all Indian students studying from class 9 to graduation degree. The website is charging Rs 450 as the registration fee for students to participate in the said scheme. 

Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-check today has refuted a website claiming to be the official website for PM National Laptop Scheme. As per the PIB Team, the government has not launched any such scheme for students. 

“A website ‘http://pmssgovt.online&#8217; is claiming to offer free laptops to Class XI – graduate students in the name of ‘Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme 2022’. The Website is #Fake. The Government of India is not running any such scheme,” PIB tweeted.

The fake website has also mentioned the model of the laptop that will be issued to the students. “The government of India decided providing HP Core i3 11th (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Laptop The PM National Laptop Scheme amount will be credited to the students bank account in 1 (one) instalment within the period of academic session 2022-23,” the website reads.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 02:51:07 pm
