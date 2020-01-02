PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to held on January 20

Students listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 last year. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Students listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 last year. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ has been postponed to January 20 at 11 am. The programme with students and teachers on beating exam stress was earlier scheduled to be held on January 16, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov had also launched a short essay competition for students. “The competition is open only for students of classes 9 to 12. Participants have to write their responses on any one of the five themes in a maximum of 1,500 characters,” said a release.

The five themes are: Gratitude is great, Your future depends on your aspirations, Examining exams, our duties your takes, and balance is beneficial. Know what PM Modi said in last year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Those students who win this competition on the basis of their online responses will get chance to attend the third edition of the Prime Minister’s interaction programme. Moreover, the best responses will be featured in Modi’s interactive session.

The First edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students “ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0” was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on February 16, 2018. Similarly, the second edition held at the same venue on January 29, 2019.

