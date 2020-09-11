National Education Policy to be implemented by 2022: PM Modi

"Ministry of Education has received over 15 lakh suggestions from teachers on the NEP 2020 within a week at the mygov portal," PM Narendra Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the stakeholders including students, teachers, parents, NGOs, and government authorities to come together to ensure the National Education Policy 2020 is implemented by 2022.

During his virtual address at the conclave on ‘School Education in 21st Century’ the PM said, the NEP has sown the seed of a new India. This is not the end but the beginning and all stakeholders need to ensure that the implementation part of NEP is also taken up with as effectively.

“The National Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfil the new aspirations and new hopes of our new India. It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and we need to do it together,” he said.

Like drafting the policy, for its implementation too, suggestions will be taken from all stakeholders. Modi informed that over 15 lakh suggestions have been received from teachers on the implementation of NEP at the mygov portal. “Ministry of Education has received over 15 lakh suggestions from teachers on the NEP 2020 within a week at the mygov portal. These suggestions will ensure better implementation of the policy,” said PM Modi.

The NEP will prepare our youth and make them ‘future-ready’, said PM. He further elaborated that the NEP is designed to reduce syllabus and focus on fundamental learnings. It will take India from its mark-oriented to learning-oriented education. To ensure this, a new curriculum will be adopted across the nation. This will ensure an integrated, interdisciplinary, fun-based learning experience for students.

The new curriculum structure will change from the current 10+2 format to 5+3+3+4 curricular structure. Further, there will not be any watertight disciplines, students will be free to choose any subject they want. Modi said that one of the major reasons behind drop-out ratios is that students are not given the freedom to chose their own subjects which will change with NEP. He said the focus will be on developing critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, curiosity, communication skills in the students.

About the debate regarding teaching a child in the mother tongue, a suggestion under NEP, Modi said, “With a focus on mother tongue we are not stopping a child from learning any international language. A student is free to learn global languages including English but they will also learn local Indian languages. It is proven that students learn a subject better if taught in the language they speak.”

Modi added that in rural areas, parents are unable to get connected with students in academic aspects as the language creates a divide between them. He said that efforts need to be made to teach a student in the language s/he speaks at home till class 5; this will increase their fundamental educational base, he said.

