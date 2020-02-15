Follow Us:
Saturday, February 15, 2020
Must Read

CBSE board exams: PM Modi urges students to appear for exams in ‘stress-free manner’

CBSE class 10, 12 Board exams 2020: PM Modi urged students to appear for the exams in a "happy and stress-free manner".

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 15, 2020 4:29:02 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi tweet, HRD ministry, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, cbse board exams 2020, education news Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the interaction program ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

CBSE Board exams 2020: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) starting the annual class 10 and class 12 examinations from today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his wishes to ‘exam warriors’ through a tweet.

The Prime Minister, who had earlier released a book called ‘exam warrior’ to help students and parents de-stress and remain cool during the board exams, wrote, “I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner.”

Over 30.96 lakh students have registered to appear for CBSE board exams this year, of which 18,89,878 candidates will be appearing for class 10 and 12,06,893 students for class 12 exams.

Meanwhile, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhiryal Nishank has also been tweeting tips to score one’s best potential in board exams.

The latest in the series being –

This year, CBSE has made several changes in the Board exams from introducing two level mathematics examination to giving more international choice and introducing objective type questions. Check the list of changes here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement