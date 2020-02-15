CBSE board exams: PM Modi urges students to appear for exams in ‘stress-free manner’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the interaction program ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the interaction program ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

CBSE Board exams 2020: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) starting the annual class 10 and class 12 examinations from today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his wishes to ‘exam warriors’ through a tweet.

The Prime Minister, who had earlier released a book called ‘exam warrior’ to help students and parents de-stress and remain cool during the board exams, wrote, “I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner.”

As the CBSE Class X and XII exams commence today, best wishes to all young Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers. I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner. Months of hardwork and preparation will surely lead to great things! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2020

Over 30.96 lakh students have registered to appear for CBSE board exams this year, of which 18,89,878 candidates will be appearing for class 10 and 12,06,893 students for class 12 exams.

Meanwhile, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhiryal Nishank has also been tweeting tips to score one’s best potential in board exams.

Exam season is here!

Fret not, let’s approach these exams with enthusiasm & confidence.

Follow these #examtips and give your best.

Tip 1: Dont be a worrier, be a warrior 💪

Stay tuned for more… pic.twitter.com/tEc14dYm1h — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 10, 2020

The latest in the series being –

#ExamTips

Tip 6: Play Outdoors!

Students, every now & then take a break from studies and go outdoors. Play your favourite games & unwind with your friends.

Having FUN is also important!#FitIndiaMovement#education @KirenRijiju @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/miSBs26A9h — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 15, 2020

This year, CBSE has made several changes in the Board exams from introducing two level mathematics examination to giving more international choice and introducing objective type questions. Check the list of changes here

