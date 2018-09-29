PM Narendra Modi stresses the need for education, innovation to facilitate development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for HRD Prakash Javdekar and others at the conference of Academic Leadership on education for resurgence held at the Vigyan Bhavan in the capital New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for HRD Prakash Javdekar and others at the conference of Academic Leadership on education for resurgence held at the Vigyan Bhavan in the capital New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

At a conference on ‘Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence’ PM Narendra Modi Saturday iterated the importance of education and innovation for the development of the nation. Inaugurating the conference at Vigyan Bhawan, which was attended by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, and vice-chancellors and Directors of more than 350 universities, he added, “Innovation is very important because, without it, life seems like a burden.”

“To improve the infrastructure of education, Revitalisation of Infrastructure and Systems in Education have been initiated,” said PM. “I insist that students should give knowledge in classrooms of college, university but they also add them to the aspirations of the country,” Modi said.

"Govt is focusing to invest in the field of #EducationforResurgence. To improve the infrastructure of education, RISE (Rivitalisation of Infrastructure Systems) has been introduced in education programmes & we aim to spend ₹1 lakh crore by 2022"

PM @narendramodi @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/j6FfUv3agQ — Tashi Tobgyal (@tashitobgyal) September 29, 2018

Modi also stressed on Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy, saying, “Swami Vivekananda stressed on wholesome education that makes us a ‘human’.” He also quotes Ambedkar, Deen Dayal Upadhya saying, “Dr Ambedkar, Deen Dayal Upadhya and Ram Manohar Lohiya always emphasized on character-building over literacy.”

उच्च शिक्षा को मजबूत करने के लिए हमारी सरकार का 1 लाख करोड़ रुपये खर्च करने का इरादा है. ‘GYAN’ योजना के तहत हम शिक्षण संस्थानों में दुनिया भर के बेहतरीन शिक्षकों को आमंत्रित कर रहे हैं जिससे बदलाव जाया सकेः पीएम @narendramodi — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) September 29, 2018

The programme is jointly conducted by educational regulators and institutes like UGC, AICTE, ICSSR, IGNCA, others. The theme of the Conference is to deliberate on the challenges facing the Indian education system and to work out a plan for a paradigm shift both in terms of achieving academic outcomes and also in the regulation of education, read an official statement.

The conference will constitute of breakout sessions which covers eight thematic areas namely:

1. Improving pedagogy for learner-centric education – use of artificial intelligence for customized learning

2. From job seeking to job-creating – improving innovation and entrepreneurship

3. Improving the quality of research – focus on requirements of India

4.Bringing synergy among educational institutions – pooling of academic resources like sharing of libraries and exchange of knowledge

5.Building inclusive and integrated campuses – taking up activities which could bring emotional attachments of students to the campus

6. Participatory Governance models – facilitating the participation of students in governance processes

7. Building robust financial models – supplementing Government resources by getting funds from alumni and also from corporate (CSR)

8. Promoting value education by building in universal values and life skills into education.

PM Narendra Modi at ‘Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence’ programme. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) PM Narendra Modi at ‘Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence’ programme. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

The valedictory session will be chaired by Javadekar, in which each of the eight groups will make a presentation on the course of action that they have agreed upon. This will be debated further in the Plenary Session and it is expected that a comprehensive action plan would emerge for improving the higher education sector in the country.

