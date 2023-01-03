scorecardresearch
PM Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha to be held on Jan 27

This will be the sixth edition of the event, which took place for the first time in 2018.

Held in a town hall format, Pariksha Pe Charcha took place online in 2021 due to the pandemic. (Representative image/Express Photo)
The annual Pariksha Pe Charcha event, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with school students on ways to tackle exam stress, will be held on January 27 at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

This will be the sixth edition of the event, which took place for the first time in 2018. Held in a town hall format, Pariksha Pe Charcha took place online in 2021 due to the pandemic.

While it is streamed live across television and social media platforms, a select group of students, teachers and parents also get to interact with the PM live. They are selected through an online creative writing contest, themes for which are shared with schools across the country.

The themes which have been chosen this time include “know your freedom fighters”, “our culture is our pride”, “my startup dream”, “education for skilling”, “future educational challenges”.

“About 38.80 lakh participants (students- 31.24 lakh, teachers – 5.60 lakh, parents – 1.95 lakh) have registered for PPC- 2023 compared to about 15.7 lakh for PPC-2022. Students from over 150 countries, teachers form 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023,” the ministry said in a statement.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 20:41 IST
