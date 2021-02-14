PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘discovery campus’ of IIT-Madras

PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new IIT Madras campus. Image source: Shared by IIT Madras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated the discovery campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras). Other dignitaries — Gornor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami were present in the occasion.

According to IIT-Madras, the campus at Thaiyur will accommodate the growing research infrastructure requirements of students and faculty. “This satellite campus of IIT Madras will host state-of-the-art standalone research centres with large dedicated facilities and will have its own support infrastructure such as hostels for the research scholars and fellows, common instrumentation laboratories, and conference facilities, among other amenities,” the institute release read.

The campus will soon have two operational research centres – National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts, funded by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The centre will have first large ‘Shallow Water Basin’ facility for coastal and estuarine research and industrial applications.

Another research centre Solid Propellant Combustion Modelling Facility by the DRDO will also come up. Both the centres will be functional by the end of this year.