PM Narendra Modi greets ISC topper Sakshi Pradyumn, know why

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday, July 18 greeted ISC topper Sakshi Pradyumn in his tweet, saying, “Thank you Sakshi for this wonderful letter. I am glad that #ExamWarriors helped you during your exam preparations. My best wishes.” Earlier, the topper sent the letter on July 6, thanking PM Modi for the ‘Exam Warrior’ which helped him to build confidence during examination thus achieving success.

“I received gift, ‘Exam Warriors’ when my Class 12 board examinations were about to start. The book was priceless as it not only gave me mantras to concentrate, relieve the stress, and increase confidence but also to be jovial even during tense moments of board examination and other competitive examinations,” the topper wrote to PM Modi in his letter on July 6. “Your immaculate take on the elements of time management, presentation, efficiency, individually, honing one’s abilities, and perseverance infused immeasurable strength and optimism throughout. This provided the much needed impetus to help me reach the peak student in me,” the 18-year old Pradyumn’s letter mentioned.

Thank you Sakshi for this wonderful letter. I am glad that #ExamWarriors helped you during your exam preparations. My best wishes. pic.twitter.com/9M9C5gNBE8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2018

Exam Warriors is a book written by PM Modi on dealing with exam stress. This book was released early this year.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com, the topper said, “It was a great astonishment to know that the Prime Minister of India replied back to your letter. I am excited and grateful to ‘Exam Warrior’ which helped me to build confidence in me.” Regarding the letter, Sakshi said that it is his father who encouraged him to write the letter to the Prime Minister as his book helped him to achieve the success.

Pradyumn desires to pursue Computer Science from a reputed engineering college, but his JEE Advanced rank is a barrier. The topper secured AIR 2643 which is not enough to get a seat in reputed engineering institution like IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi. However, the 18-year-old is now looking for BITS Pilani, if not, he will pursue the course from abroad.

Pradyumn topped the ISC examination this year with 99.5 per cent marks. He got 100 in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, 99 in Hindi and 98 in English.

