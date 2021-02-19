PM Narendra Modi appeals to students to adopt a ‘nation first’ approach to find solutions to problems

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the students’ community to adopt a “nation first” approach to find solution to ongoing problems instead of being a part of the crisis.

Addressing the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati University through video conferencing, the Prime Minister, who is the Chancellor of this central university, said that the new ‘National Education Policy’ is a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

“Many people who are spreading terror and violence across the world are highly educated and highly skilled. On the other hand, there are people who are risking their lives in hospitals and labs to save people from a pandemic like Covid-19. It is not about ideology but a mindset. What you do depends on whether your mindset is positive or negative. There is scope for both of them. The path is open for both of them. It is in our hands to decide if we want to be a part of the problem or the solution,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister continued, “If we continue to look at our own interest then we will always witness problems, crises, and anger around us. But if you rise above your own interest and adopt a nation-first approach then you will find a solution to every problem and crisis. You will find the urge to find positive force in negativity. You will become a solution to these problems if your intention is pure and dedication is unquestionable.”

Visva-Bharati University situated at Birbhum’s Santiniketan was founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921. It is one of the oldest central universities in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati University was declared to be a central university and ‘an Institution of National Importance’ by an Act of Parliament. The PM is the Chancellor of this university.

The convocation started at ‘Amra Kunja’ (the Mango grove) in Santiniketan campus continued for two-and-a-half hours. A limited number of students were present at the programme due to covid 19 restrictions.

A total of 2,535 students received their degrees in the convocation. West Bengal Governor and Rector of Visva-Bharati, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and VBU vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty were physically present on this occasion.