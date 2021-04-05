PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 to held on April 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction Pariksha Pe Charcha programme will be held on Wednesday at 7 pm. Nearly 10.27 lakh students, 2.58 lakh teachers and 91,000 parents have so far registered for the programme. For the first time, the event will be global and the entries were invited from all across the world. The event will be held virtual and will be live on both Facebook and Twitter.

Through this programme, students, parents, teachers from all across the country are given a chance to discuss their fears, aspirations, concerns and suggestions with the Prime Minister.

A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 PM on 7th April…#PPC2021 pic.twitter.com/5CzngCQWwD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

The winners of the contest will get an opportunity to participate directly in the event along with PM Modi. They will receive certificates of appreciation and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits.

Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha was held in January. “Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do,” PM Modi said during the event.