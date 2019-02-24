PM Modi wishes luck to students appearing for board exams

In his last Mann Ki Baat before the General Elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes students luck for appearing for their board exams. For the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) students have already begun. Addressing the students, PM said, “Thousands of students are appearing for board exams 2019. My exam warriors, good luck!”

PM also wished parents, guardians and teachers. Referring to his recently concluded Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0, Modi said, “Recently I got the opportunity to talk to thousands of students, teachers and parents with the help of technology through Pariksha Pe Charcha. We discussed a lot of issues related to the education sector.”

PM also advised students to watch the show available on video sharing website Youtube.

During Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0, PM gave suggestions to parents and teachers related to board exams and how to deal with stress during boards. PM also talked about depression among students.

“Timely intervention is necessary in cases of depression. Do not ignore early symptoms. We can fight back,” said he. “If smallest of symptoms of depressions are found, take your child to expert. Do not shy away from counselling. It is wrong to think about ‘what will people think, what if this gets leaked?’ Experts can help a child address their issues better,” PM told the parents

Among the most popular dialogues from the session was, ‘yeh PUBG wala hai kya?’ to a concerned mother on her son’s gaming addiction.

PM Modi interacting with students and parents during Part pe Charcha

For CISE exams over 2.66 lakh students appeared last year across class 10 and 12 and for CBSE board exams, over 31 lakh students are expected to appear for the exam. Meanwhile, both CBSE and ICSE have also extended the passing criteria for Class 10 students.

From the coming academic year 2019, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical combined to declare pass in the subject.