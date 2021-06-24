PM Modi to interact with Toycathon 2021 participants today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with the participants of Toycathon-2021 at 11 am via video conferencing. The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will also interact with the innovators.

As many as 1567 ideas have been selected for the three-day Toycathon grand finale, which is being held from June 22-24. Amid Covid-19, the online grand finale will showcase digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organised for non-digital toy concepts. The winners will be awarded prizes worth Rs 50 lakh.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17000 ideas. Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, WCD Ministry, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, Textile Ministry, I&B Ministry and AICTE to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.

India’s domestic market, as well as the global toy market, offers a huge opportunity to our manufacturing sector. Globally, toy-making is a $100 billion industry, with China, the USA, Germany and Japan as the key players. India imports 80 to 85 per cent of its annual $1.5-billion toy market.

In comparison to the large giants, Indian toys have a minuscule presence in the global market. Toycathon 2021 is aimed at boosting the toy Industry in India to help it capture a wider share of the toy market.