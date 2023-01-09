PM Modi to Indian universities: Document contributions made by diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked universities in India to document contributions made by the diaspora in their respective nations for the benefit of students. He was today addressing the Indian diaspora during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. This was after four years that Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas was being celebrated.

On this occasion, PM Modi said that India is not only becoming a knowledge centre but also a skilled capital.

“India not only has the capability of becoming a knowledge centre but also a skilled capital. Our youth has skills, values and honesty and determination toward work. Our skilled capital can become the world’s growth engine.”

Calling NRIs as brand ambassadors of India, Modi said, “your role as India’s brand ambassador is diverse. You are a brand ambassador of Make in India, Yoga, and Handicraft industry and at the same time you are brand ambassadors of India’s millets.” 2023 is the international year of millets.

He said that the NRIs should have updated information about India’s development so that not only they stay updated but they also spread awareness about India.

Focussing on India’s achievements such as becoming the fifth largest economy and third biggest start-up ecosystem in the world, advancements in the field of space and technology, building warships like Tejas and INS Vikrant, the PM said that today the world is focussing on India and what India is doing. What India says matter to the world and curiosity about India is bound to increase and it will be the responsibility of the NRIs to tell the world about India and its growing potential.

