PM Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutes on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two institutes — Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur — dedicated to studies and research in the field of Ayurveda. Both the institutes will be inaugurated on the fifth Ayurveda Day.

PM Modi will launch the institutes virtually via video conferencing. “These institutions are expected to play global leadership roles in the growth and development of Ayurveda in the 21st century,” an official statement by the government stated.

The Ayurveda Day is being observed every year from 2016, on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti. This year it falls on November 13. Meanwhile, the focus of the celebration will this year be on the “potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic” as per the official government statement.

“Dedication to the nation of ITRA, Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance and NIA, Jaipur as an Institution Deemed to be University is a historic step not just in the modernisation of Ayurveda Education, but in the evolution of traditional medicine itself. This will provide them the autonomy to upgrade the standard of Ayurveda education, frame various courses as per emerging national and international demand and excel in modern research to generate more and more evidence,” it added.

