PM Modi to inaugurate college, admin building of Rani Lakshmi Bai agriculture university today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi on August 29. The Prime Minister informed through his tweet that the inauguration will take place virtually at 12:30 pm. He is also likely to deliver an address.

Modi shall also interact with various students of the university during the event, as per the official statement of the government.

In his tweet, Modi wrote, “At 12:30 PM tomorrow, the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi would be inaugurated. This would improve the education infrastructure & contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare.” He tweeted this on August 28.

Reportedly, the university has been operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi due to lack of infrastructure. The campus building is ready and will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The university has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses in Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry. The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region, as per the official statement.

Today, the Education Minister, formerly known as Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also virtually lay the foundation stone of the Central University of Odisha.

