PM Modi to address ‘Smart India Hackathon 2019’ at IIT-Roorkee

The India Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is organising the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2019 on March 2 and 3, 2019. The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar will inaugurate the event through video conferencing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event through a live interactive session later in the day.

Smart India Hackathon 2019 is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve some of pressing problems. This is an initiative of the HRD Ministry (MHRD) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

With over one lakh technical students, 3000 technical institutions and more than 200 organisations from across India, the institute claims it to be the world’s biggest Software and Hardware Hackathon.

Participants will have to solve seven problem statements related to Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Machine Learning (ML). A total of 28 teams comprising over 196 students from different part of the country will participate in the software-based industrial solutions.

About 8 judges from industry and academia will evaluate the students in three rounds. Each team will have 8 members including two mentors. The problem statement from KG Info Systems at nodal center IIT Roorkee will be coded for solution.

The last edition of the hackathon saw over 5 million students from various engineering colleges competing for the top prize at over 35 locations. This time in the Hackathon, the students would also have the opportunity to work on challenges faced within private sector organizations and create world-class solutions for some of the top companies in the World, thus helping the private sector hire the best minds from across the nation.