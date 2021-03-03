National Education Policy will help make India self-reliant: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke about the importance of education, research and skill development in helping the country become self-reliant. After health, the Prime Minister said, this year’s budget also focused on education, with Rs 50,000 crore earmarked for research to be spent over the next five years. He further said the National Research Foundation will give a boost to research in India.

He said the National Education Policy will help to build a self-reliant India. “In the area of Research and Development, women’s presence has also improved. Moreover, the hackathon’s culture will encourage young minds,” PM Modi said while addressing the inaugural session on ‘Harnessing Education, Research and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat’

Param Shivay, the first supercomputer assembled indigenously, was installed in IIT (BHU), followed by Param Shakti and Param Brahma at IIT-Kharagpur and IISER, Pune, respectively. Modi said the government plans to bring more supercomputers to other educational institutes of India.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be addressing the valedictory session of the event at 3.35 pm.