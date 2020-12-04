PM Modi to address IIT Global Summit today

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the IIT2020 global summit at 9:30 pm today. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-2020) Global Summit organised by the PanIIT USA. The meet will focus on issues like the global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation and universal education, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The theme of this year is ‘The Future is Now’.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in his tweet mentioned, “Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Ji will be e-inaugurating the IIT2020 Global Summit tomorrow at 9.30 PM IST.” “Join the discussion on crafting a resilient path to global sustainability through innovation.”

The PanIIT USA is an organisation that is more than 20-year-old. Since 2003, it has been organising this conference and inviting speakers from different sectors, including industry, academia, and government. The PanIIT USA is run by an all-volunteer team of IIT alumni, the PMO said.

