PM Modi to virtually address IIT-Delhi’s 51st convocation

IIT-Delhi campus. (Express Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 51st convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on November 7. The ceremony will be conducted in a hybrid mode with a physical in-person ceremony with limited attendance. Most attendees will be joining online and participating in the proceedings.

Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and the Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will be the guests of honour and also deliver addresses. Over 2000 students will receive their degrees from IIT-Delhi. Of these, 1146 students will get postgraduate degrees, and 298 students will get their Phd degrees.

Read | PM Modi at IIT-Guwahati convocation

While addressing media, the IIT-Delhi director informed that IIT-D is no more an undergraduate-centric institute as about 60 per cent of total students studying at the campus right now are enrolled in a postgraduate or higher level of education degree. At present, over 10,000 students across courses are studying at the institute.

For the golden jubilee ceremony, the institute has launched a new award called the Graduates of Last Decade (GOLD) award for young alumni. Stating that most of its awards were being conferred to people who had been in the profession for 20 and above years, through the new award, IIT-Delhi aims to celebrate younger alumni as well. This year, two alumni will get the award, namely, Pankaj Chadda who studied BTech in mechanical engineering in 2007 from the institute and is now the co-founder of Zomato and Madhouse. The gold award will also be conferred to Sanjam Garg who studied BTech in computer science and engineering from IIT-Delhi in 2008 and is now an assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

Read | IIT-Delhi to set up Centre of Excellence for Law and Technology

The institute will also award five distinguished alumni awards including co-founder and group CEO, PolicyBazaar.com Yashish Dahiya and founder and CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal. There would be only one distinguished alumni service award which will be given to Vikram Gupta, founder and managing partner, IvyCap Ventures, BTech in chemical engineering, batch 1993.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd