PM Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival on January 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the the second National Youth Parliament Festival on January 12. When the PM addresses the valedictory function at 10:30 am via video conferencing, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be among those present.

The candidates selected in the youth parliaments held at state and district levels will take part in the national youth parliament on January 11 and 12. The first three winners will get the opportunity to express their views before the Prime Minister.

According to a government release, “84 winners from states/ union territories will get an opportunity to be present in the central hall of parliament before the Lok Sabha Speaker, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha along with Minister (IC), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and other dignitaries. 29 national winners will get an opportunity to speak before the national jury comprising of Roopa Ganguly, MP, Rajya Sabha, Parvesh Sahib Singh, MP Lok Sabha and Prafulla Ketkar, an eminent journalist.”

Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi Ji will be addressing National Youth Parliament Festival -2021 on 12th January at 10 AM. The event will be covered #live on my Twitter/FB pages. Search for username ‘@DrRPNishank‘ to join #live. pic.twitter.com/vA3CXzOqJ7 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 10, 2021

A total of 2.34 lakh candidates appeared in the district youth parliaments conducted from December 24 to 29, and 1,345 selected candidates district-wise took part in the state youth parliaments held from January 1 to 5.

The first National Youth Parliament Festival was held between January 12 to 27, 2019, with the theme “Be the Voice of New India and Find solutions and Contribute to Policy”.