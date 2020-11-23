PM Modi to address 100th foundation day of University of Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the celebration of the centennial foundation day of the University of Lucknow on November 25 at 5:30 pm. The PM will address the students via a video conference. The university was established in 1920 and is celebrating its 100th year.

Prime Minister will unveil the university’s centennial commemorative coin. He will also release a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event claims an official statement by the government. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The varsity is dedicating an entire week to the celebrations which started from November 19 and will conclude on November 25. On the last day, a yoga camp will be held in the morning followed by a literary event and poetry reading by campus poets.

Recently, PM addressed convocation at IIT-Delhi and Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd