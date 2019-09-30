PM Modi suggests using IIT students’ software to check attentiveness in Parliament

Addressing students at the Indian Institute of Technolgy (IIT), Madras Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that he “especially likes the solution about use of the camera to detect who is paying attention”. He said he will talk to the Speaker as the technology will be “very useful in Parliament”.

#WATCH “My young friends here solved many problems today. I specially like the solution about camera to detect who is paying attention. I will talk to my Speaker in the Parliament. I am sure it will be very useful to Parliament”, says PM at Singapore-India Hackathon at IIT-Madras pic.twitter.com/mheXdLaPGo — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

A team of six student innovators from India and Singapore are working on a system to measure attentiveness in a classroom using facial recognition, video processing and image processing.

The team, which is being mentored by experts from respective countries, is competing for the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s India-Singapore Hackathon, 2019, winners of which will be awarded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

The 36-hour long fast-paced hackathon was organised at IIT Madras from September 28-29. The winning team will be awarded by PM Modi.

The team with the most innovative solution will be presented with prize money worth $10,000 while the second, third and fourth winning teams will get $8000, $6000 and $4000, respectively.

— With inputs from PTI