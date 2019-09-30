Toggle Menu
PM Modi suggests using IIT students’ software to check attentiveness in Parliament

A team of six student innovators from India and Singapore are working on a system to measure attentiveness in a classroom using facial recognition, video processing and image processing.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S. (Source: REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

Addressing students at the Indian Institute of Technolgy (IIT), Madras Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that he “especially likes the solution about use of the camera to detect who is paying attention”. He said he will talk to the Speaker as the technology will be “very useful in Parliament”.

The team, which is being mentored by experts from respective countries, is competing for the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s India-Singapore Hackathon, 2019, winners of which will be awarded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

The 36-hour long fast-paced hackathon was organised at IIT Madras from September 28-29. The winning team will be awarded by PM Modi.

The team with the most innovative solution will be presented with prize money worth $10,000 while the second, third and fourth winning teams will get $8000, $6000 and $4000, respectively.

— With inputs from PTI

