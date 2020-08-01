scorecardresearch
Smart India Hackathon 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address students at 4:30 pm

PM Modi Smart India Hackathon 2020, PM Narendra Modi Speech Today LIVE Updates: The competition will take place virtually this year. It had started in 2017 and this is the fourth edition of the competition. PM to give an address at 4:30 pm.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 1, 2020 3:35:49 pm
PM Modi Smart India Hackathon 2020 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon — a nation-wide competition held by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). This year, over 4.5 lakh entries were received for the competition.

The Smart India Hackathon began at 9 am when the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurated it. In the hackathon, candidates were to create solutions for the real world problems. The competition will take place virtually this year. It had started in 2017 and this is its fourth edition.

The winners will be announced in the evening. The PM will address the winners at 4:30 pm. During his address last year, the PM had said, “Innovation has the power to overcome the challenges our world faces.” He had also added, “Governments alone cannot bring about changes. What brings about change is participative governance.”

Live Blog

Smart India Hackathon LIVE updates 2020: PM to address winners, and students through the grand finale

15:35 (IST)01 Aug 2020
Who all made it to the finale?

For SIH 2020, the first level screening of students’ ideas has already taken place in January through a college-level Hackathon and only the winning teams at the college level were made eligible for the national round of SIH. Again at the national level, ideas were screened by Experts and Evaluators and only the shortlisted teams will compete during the Grand Finale.

15:13 (IST)01 Aug 2020
What will happen in grand finale?

Grand Finale of the software edition this year is being organized online. More than 10,000 students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments, and 20 industries.

15:06 (IST)01 Aug 2020
Over 4.5 lakh participated in Smart India Hackathon

The first edition of Smart India Hackathon 2017 saw the participation of 42000 students which increased to 1 lakh in 2018 and to 2 lakh in 2019. The first round of Smart India Hackathon 2020 saw the participation of more than 4.5 lakh students.

14:58 (IST)01 Aug 2020
What is happening today?

Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Software) will be held from 1st to 3rd August, 2020. This hackathon is being organized by the Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India; All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

14:39 (IST)01 Aug 2020
What is SIH?

Smart India Hackathon is an open platform for the innovators or entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.

Smart India Hackathon LIVE updates 2020: This year, over 4.5 lakh entries had flown in for the hackathon. A huge leap from 50,000 applications in 2017. Themes or areas in which innovative solutions were invited for this year’s competition included robotics and drones, waste management, clean water, renewable energy, miscellaneous, smart communication, healthcare and biomedical devices among others.

