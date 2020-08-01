Smart India Hackathon 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address students at 4:30 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address Smart India Hackathon PM Narendra Modi to address Smart India Hackathon

PM Modi Smart India Hackathon 2020 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon — a nation-wide competition held by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). This year, over 4.5 lakh entries were received for the competition.

The Smart India Hackathon began at 9 am when the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurated it. In the hackathon, candidates were to create solutions for the real world problems. The competition will take place virtually this year. It had started in 2017 and this is its fourth edition.

The winners will be announced in the evening. The PM will address the winners at 4:30 pm. During his address last year, the PM had said, “Innovation has the power to overcome the challenges our world faces.” He had also added, “Governments alone cannot bring about changes. What brings about change is participative governance.”