‘PM Modi should have sacked you’: Rahul Gandhi targets Dharmendra Pradhan over CBSE OSM row

In his post, Gandhi said that Pradhan either ran a background check and proceeded anyway, or failed to conduct one at all — and that both scenarios made him complicit. (Image: AI Generated)

The political storm surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system intensified today when Congress member and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched an attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the issues Class 12 students are facing since the results are out.

In a post on the microblogging site, X, Gandhi posed some questions for Pradhan. “Why was the CBSE OSM contract handed to COEMPT – a company already mired in controversy under its old name, Globarena? On whose orders was it done? Why were no background checks done? What is the connection between COEMPT’s management and the Modi government?” he posted.