PM Modi praises IITs for making ‘Techade of India’ on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised IITs and talked about the recent developments, research, and inventions undertaken by the premier engineering institutes. Modi said he had talked about making this decade the ‘Techade of India’, and expressed his happiness at how the IITs have followed the idea and showcased several innovations this month.

“This month from October 14 to 15, all 23 IITs came on one platform for the first time to showcase their innovations and research projects. During this, students and researchers, who came from all over the country, displayed more than 75 best projects. Healthcare, Agriculture, Robotics, Semiconductors, 5G Communications-these projects were made on many such themes,” he said on his weekly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’.

I would like to laud all IITs for a unique effort to enhance research and innovation. I also hope other universities and institutions follow this practice. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/sxeXMre3wk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

The prime minister made special mention of IIT Bhubaneswar’s invention of a portable ventilator for newborn babies that runs on battery and can be used easily in remote areas. “This can prove to be very helpful in saving the lives of babies who are born prematurely. Be it electric mobility, drone technology, or 5G, many of our students are engaged in developing new technology related to them,” he said.

Projects undertaken by IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur were mentioned by Modi, who talked about how several of these institutes are also working together on a multilingual project that aims at making learning local languages easier.